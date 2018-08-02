Trecora Resources (TREC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07), Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $68.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.30 million. Trecora Resources had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 4.32%.

Trecora Resources traded down $2.05, reaching $13.00, on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,913. The company has a market capitalization of $364.84 million, a P/E ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 1.51. Trecora Resources has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.01.

TREC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Trecora Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trecora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 5th.

In related news, Director John Richard Townsend sold 5,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $65,626.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trecora Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Trecora Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Trecora Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trecora Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Trecora Resources by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.12% of the company’s stock.

About Trecora Resources

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

