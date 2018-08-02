Trecora Resources (TREC) and YPF (YPF) Financial Contrast

Trecora Resources (NYSE: TREC) and YPF (NYSE:YPF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.1% of Trecora Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.9% of YPF shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Trecora Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Trecora Resources has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, YPF has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Trecora Resources and YPF’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trecora Resources $245.14 million 1.49 $18.00 million $0.44 34.20 YPF $15.27 billion 0.41 $745.33 million $1.90 8.45

YPF has higher revenue and earnings than Trecora Resources. YPF is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trecora Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Trecora Resources and YPF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trecora Resources 7.22% 4.32% 2.42% YPF 6.54% 12.10% 3.58%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Trecora Resources and YPF, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trecora Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 YPF 0 3 3 1 2.71

Trecora Resources presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.31%. YPF has a consensus target price of $27.70, suggesting a potential upside of 72.49%. Given YPF’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe YPF is more favorable than Trecora Resources.

Summary

YPF beats Trecora Resources on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trecora Resources

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry. It also owns and operates pipelines. The Specialty Waxes segment provides specialty polyethylene for use in the paints and inks, adhesives, coatings, and PVC lubricants markets; and specialized synthetic poly alpha olefin waxes for use as toner in printers, as well as additives for candles. The company also provides custom processing services; and produces copper and zinc concentrates, and silver and gold doré. Trecora Resources was formerly known as Arabian American Development Company and changed its name to Trecora Resources in June 2014. Trecora Resources was founded in 1967 and is based in Sugar Land, Texas.

About YPF

YPF Sociedad Anonima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also engages in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in approximately 112 oil and gas fields; proved reserves of approximately 480 million barrels (mmbbl) of oil; and approximately 2,520 billion cubic feet of gas. The company also had a retail distribution network of 1,563 YPF-branded service stations; 21 exploration permits, including 18 onshore and 3 offshore exploration permits, as well as 112 production concessions; and 36 crude oil treatment plants and 10 pumping plants. In addition, it owns three refineries with annual refining capacity of approximately 116 mmbbl; approximately 2,700 kilometers of crude oil pipelines with approximately 640,000 barrels of aggregate daily transportation capacity of refined products; and crude oil tankage of approximately 7 mmbbl, as well as maintains terminal facilities at 5 Argentine ports. Further, the company participates in 3 power generation plants with an aggregate installed capacity of 1,367 megawatts; offers diesel, fertilizers, lubricants, phytosanitaries, ensiling bags, and other products; and supplies fuels, lubricants, coal, asphalts, and paraffin and derivatives. YPF Sociedad Anonima was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

