Travis Perkins (TPK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.60 EPS

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 53.50 ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 52.90 ($0.70) by GBX 0.60 ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Travis Perkins had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 6.95%.

LON TPK traded down GBX 36 ($0.47) on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,133 ($14.89). The stock had a trading volume of 2,521,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,000. Travis Perkins has a one year low of GBX 1,233.50 ($16.21) and a one year high of GBX 1,709 ($22.45).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 4th will be given a GBX 15.50 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,645 ($21.61) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,188 ($15.61) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,420 ($18.66) to GBX 1,300 ($17.08) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,419.82 ($18.65).

In other news, insider Coline McConville bought 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,192 ($15.66) per share, for a total transaction of £894 ($1,174.62). Also, insider Ruth Anderson bought 63 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,410 ($18.53) per share, with a total value of £888.30 ($1,167.13). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 261 shares of company stock valued at $347,844.

Travis Perkins plc operates as a builder's merchant and home improvement product retailer in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies building materials for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial constructions.

