Travis Perkins (TPK) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Tuesday.

TPK has been the topic of several other research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered Travis Perkins to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. UBS Group lowered Travis Perkins to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 1,715 ($22.53) to GBX 1,515 ($19.91) in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,430 ($18.79) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Friday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,419.82 ($18.65).

Shares of Travis Perkins opened at GBX 1,146 ($15.06) on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. Travis Perkins has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,233.50 ($16.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,709 ($22.45).

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported GBX 53.50 ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 52.90 ($0.70) by GBX 0.60 ($0.01). Travis Perkins had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 3.07%.

In related news, insider Coline McConville bought 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,192 ($15.66) per share, for a total transaction of £894 ($1,174.62). Also, insider Tony Buffin sold 19,700 shares of Travis Perkins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,306 ($17.16), for a total value of £257,282 ($338,039.68). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 261 shares of company stock worth $347,844.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc operates as a builder's merchant and home improvement product retailer in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies building materials for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial constructions.

