TransGlobe Energy (TGA) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

TGA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransGlobe Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of TransGlobe Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th.

TransGlobe Energy opened at $3.22 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 0.83. TransGlobe Energy has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $4.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $52.95 million during the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a negative net margin of 35.97% and a positive return on equity of 2.88%. research analysts predict that TransGlobe Energy will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new position in shares of TransGlobe Energy in the second quarter worth about $207,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransGlobe Energy in the first quarter worth about $112,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 2,297.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 839,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 804,231 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 16.9% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,105,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 159,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,767,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 44,900 shares during the last quarter. 29.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TransGlobe Energy

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Egypt and Canada. It holds working interests in West Gharib, West Bakr, North West Gharib, South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra production sharing concessions.

