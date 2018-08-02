Transcat (TRNS) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Accern Reports

Media stories about Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Transcat earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the scientific and technical instruments company an impact score of 46.2935992028067 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several brokerages have commented on TRNS. Zacks Investment Research raised Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. ValuEngine raised Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Transcat has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Transcat stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,312. The company has a market capitalization of $164.52 million, a PE ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Transcat has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $23.20.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.30 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 4.18%. research analysts anticipate that Transcat will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Charles P. Hadeed sold 17,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $321,786.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 77,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,477.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John T. Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $30,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,309.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,255 shares of company stock worth $469,011 in the last ninety days. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

