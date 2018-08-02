TransAct Technologies (TACT) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

Headlines about TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. TransAct Technologies earned a news impact score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the technology company an impact score of 48.5460391061255 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransAct Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st.

Shares of TransAct Technologies traded up $0.35, reaching $11.90, during trading on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. 11,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,737. The firm has a market cap of $81.80 million, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.87. TransAct Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $15.80.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. TransAct Technologies had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 16.80%. sell-side analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. TransAct Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

In other news, Director Thomas R. Schwarz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $55,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,034 shares in the company, valued at $487,016.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, assembles, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal, inkjet, and impact printers and terminals to generate labels and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, coupons, register journals, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

