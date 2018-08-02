Traders Sell W W Grainger (GWW) on Strength on Insider Selling

Traders sold shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) on strength during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. $66.41 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $145.05 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $78.64 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, W W Grainger had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. W W Grainger traded up $10.09 for the day and closed at $346.56Specifically, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 1,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.19, for a total transaction of $518,783.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.57, for a total value of $714,766.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,463,298.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Gabelli lowered W W Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered W W Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on W W Grainger to $243.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on W W Grainger from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.59. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 42.66% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. W W Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that W W Grainger Inc will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 34,096.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 445,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 444,283 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 493.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 404,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,656,000 after buying an additional 336,133 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 4,050.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 283,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,024,000 after buying an additional 276,672 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP lifted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 120,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,872,000 after buying an additional 132,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of W W Grainger during the 1st quarter worth $33,928,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) supplies; and other related products and services that are used by businesses and institutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, metalworking tools, and various other products.

