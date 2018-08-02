Traders Sell Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) on Strength (BND)

Investors sold shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) on strength during trading hours on Thursday. $30.32 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $64.17 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $33.85 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF had the 24th highest net out-flow for the day. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF traded up $0.04 for the day and closed at $78.79

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were given a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $175,000. Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $214,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

