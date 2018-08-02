Traders Sell Shares of Microsoft (MSFT) on Strength (MSFT)

Investors sold shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) on strength during trading hours on Tuesday. $345.08 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $792.07 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $446.99 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Microsoft had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Microsoft traded up $0.71 for the day and closed at $106.08

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. BidaskClub cut Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Oppenheimer set a $120.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Microsoft from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “$107.97” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.18.

Get Microsoft alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $816.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The software giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $30.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 36.69% and a net margin of 15.02%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 43.30%.

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,017,114.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra E. Peterson bought 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $101.96 per share, for a total transaction of $550,584.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,584. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,849,770 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $45,621,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,488,089 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 5,931.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,562,204 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486,569 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,012,266 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,005,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,879 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 10,330.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,661,393 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626,290 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 7,456.3% in the 1st quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 3,551,481 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $324,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504,481 shares during the period. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.