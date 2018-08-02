Traders Sell iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) on Strength (IWO)

Traders sold shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) on strength during trading hours on Thursday. $64.29 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $124.44 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $60.15 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF had the 10th highest net out-flow for the day. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF traded up $1.93 for the day and closed at $209.68

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.3152 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 120,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $352,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 261,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $508,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

