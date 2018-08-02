Traders Buy Shares of salesforce.com (CRM) on Weakness After Insider Selling

Traders purchased shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on weakness during trading hours on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. $264.41 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $201.74 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $62.67 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, salesforce.com had the 16th highest net in-flow for the day. salesforce.com traded down ($0.88) for the day and closed at $137.15Specifically, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $624,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sanford Robertson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.05, for a total transaction of $4,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,806 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,744.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 18,000 shares of company stock worth $2,497,980 and sold 592,224 shares worth $79,936,491. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded salesforce.com from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.23.

The stock has a market cap of $101.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.11, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13,535.6% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,814,629 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,321 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 14.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,533,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,027,545,000 after purchasing an additional 961,104 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth approximately $106,630,000. PointState Capital LP increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 25.9% in the first quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 2,988,044 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $347,510,000 after purchasing an additional 615,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 34.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,189,395 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $254,627,000 after purchasing an additional 555,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

