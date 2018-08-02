Traders Buy Shares of Aetna (AET) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET) on weakness during trading on Tuesday. $73.05 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $41.35 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $31.70 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Aetna had the 33rd highest net in-flow for the day. Aetna traded down ($1.27) for the day and closed at $188.39

A number of brokerages have commented on AET. ValuEngine raised shares of Aetna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aetna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Aetna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Aetna from $208.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.36.

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $61.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.67.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.22. Aetna had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Aetna Inc will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Aetna’s payout ratio is 20.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Aetna by 263.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aetna during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Aetna during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Aetna by 143.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aetna during the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

Aetna Company Profile

Aetna Inc operates as a health care benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance, and Large Case Pensions. The Health Care segment offers medical, pharmacy benefit management service, dental, behavioral health, and vision plans on an insured and employer-funded basis.

