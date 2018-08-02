Traders Buy Public Storage (PSA) on Weakness on Disappointing Earnings

Investors bought shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) on weakness during trading hours on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. $143.41 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $105.30 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $38.11 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Public Storage had the 10th highest net in-flow for the day. Public Storage traded down ($7.27) for the day and closed at $210.21The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $685.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.32 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 50.72% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 11th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.20%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday. Argus increased their target price on shares of Public Storage to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Public Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter worth about $101,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 1,693.9% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 61.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.26.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. The Company's headquarters are located in Glendale, California. At March 31, 2018, we had interests in 2,392 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 159 million net rentable square feet in the United States and 223 storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 12 million net rentable square feet operated under the ?Shurgard? brand.

