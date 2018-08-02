Traders Buy Large Volume of HB Fuller Call Options (FUL)

HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 1,066 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,770% compared to the average volume of 57 call options.

In related news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total value of $297,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,029.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Steven Kenny sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $123,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Get HB Fuller alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUL. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in HB Fuller during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of HB Fuller during the 4th quarter valued at $380,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of HB Fuller during the 2nd quarter valued at $390,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of HB Fuller during the 1st quarter valued at $589,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HB Fuller by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUL opened at $56.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. HB Fuller has a 12 month low of $46.62 and a 12 month high of $58.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.51.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. HB Fuller had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $789.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.06 million. equities research analysts expect that HB Fuller will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. HB Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is 24.80%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FUL. Berenberg Bank began coverage on HB Fuller in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of HB Fuller in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded HB Fuller from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.63.

About HB Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Americas Adhesives; EIMEA (Europe, India, Middle East and Africa); Asia Pacific; Construction Products; Engineering Adhesives; and Royal Adhesives.

Featured Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for HB Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HB Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.