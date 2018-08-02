TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09, Bloomberg Earnings reports. TPG Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 54.68%. The business had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

TPG Specialty Lending traded up $0.20, hitting $19.74, on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. 632,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,744. TPG Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $21.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 7.9%. This is a boost from TPG Specialty Lending’s previous special dividend of $0.06. TPG Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.00%.

TSLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on TPG Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TPG Specialty Lending from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

TPG Specialty Lending Company Profile

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

