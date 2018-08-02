TPG Specialty Lending Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (TSLX)

TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th.

TPG Specialty Lending has raised its dividend by an average of 11.0% per year over the last three years. TPG Specialty Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 81.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect TPG Specialty Lending to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.9%.

Shares of TPG Specialty Lending traded up $0.20, hitting $19.74, on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 632,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.66. TPG Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $21.74.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.63 million. TPG Specialty Lending had a net margin of 54.68% and a return on equity of 12.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that TPG Specialty Lending will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TPG Specialty Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

TPG Specialty Lending Company Profile

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

