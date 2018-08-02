Total System Services, Inc. (TSS) Short Interest Update

Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,822,686 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the June 29th total of 2,800,886 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,082,809 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Total System Services opened at $91.90 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. Total System Services has a 1-year low of $62.81 and a 1-year high of $97.82.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $956.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.79 million. Total System Services had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Total System Services will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Total System Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Total System Services in a research report on Friday, April 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Total System Services from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Total System Services from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Total System Services from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.18.

In other news, EVP Patricia A. Watson sold 15,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $1,308,739.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,981.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Total System Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,267,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in Total System Services by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 59,075 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after buying an additional 10,451 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Total System Services by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 68,131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after buying an additional 6,742 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Total System Services by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 547,294 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,208,000 after buying an additional 272,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Total System Services by 123.1% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 10,534 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Total System Services

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Netspend. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

