Tonit M. Calaway Sells 4,590 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Stock

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $211,185.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,521.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $44.17 on Thursday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.06 and a 52 week high of $58.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 17.48%.

BWA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 36.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,711,868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $85,988,000 after acquiring an additional 460,476 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 51.4% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,149,390 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,871,000 after acquiring an additional 390,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 278.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 511,227 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,679,000 after purchasing an additional 376,030 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 1,999.5% in the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 316,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,669,000 after purchasing an additional 301,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 36.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,104,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,679,000 after purchasing an additional 294,196 shares in the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; and timing systems, such as timing chains, variable cam timing products, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains for light vehicles, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.