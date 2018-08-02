Toll Brothers Inc (TOL) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 534.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 712,250 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.47% of Toll Brothers worth $26,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $444,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,092,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,424,000 after buying an additional 104,134 shares during the last quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $555,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,812,000. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TOL opened at $35.31 on Thursday. Toll Brothers Inc has a 12 month low of $34.34 and a 12 month high of $52.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 7.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.37.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Toll Brothers Inc will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 12th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.88%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $39.00 price target on Toll Brothers and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Wedbush increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Toll Brothers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Toll Brothers from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.56.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also builds and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

