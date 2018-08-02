Tocagen (TOCA) Given Media Sentiment Rating of 0.06

Media coverage about Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Tocagen earned a daily sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 45.6062549281752 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

NASDAQ TOCA traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 989 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,772. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 2.24. Tocagen has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.56.

Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Tocagen had a negative net margin of 109,579.49% and a negative return on equity of 57.09%. sell-side analysts forecast that Tocagen will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TOCA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tocagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Tocagen in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Tocagen in a report on Monday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tocagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Tocagen in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tocagen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

About Tocagen

Tocagen Inc, a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells.

