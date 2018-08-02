Time New Bank Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.02 Million (TNB)

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Time New Bank has a market cap of $39.36 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Time New Bank has traded 21.6% lower against the US dollar. One Time New Bank token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000220 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, OTCBTC, OKEx and C2CX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005749 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003534 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00011859 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013214 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000418 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00376038 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00178667 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00023780 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013212 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Time New Bank Token Profile

Time New Bank’s launch date was October 1st, 2016. Time New Bank’s total supply is 5,541,679,677 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,361,679,677 tokens. The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank . The official website for Time New Bank is tnb.fund

Buying and Selling Time New Bank

Time New Bank can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, OTCBTC, Bibox, Binance, DragonEX, OKEx, BigONE, Huobi, fex, CoinBene, Ethfinex and C2CX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Time New Bank should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Time New Bank using one of the exchanges listed above.

