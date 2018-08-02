Theravance Biopharma (TBPH) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies reissued their overweight rating on shares of Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) in a report released on Wednesday morning. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a $55.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

TBPH has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $55.00 price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.71.

Shares of TBPH traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.10. The stock had a trading volume of 768,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,323. Theravance Biopharma has a 1-year low of $21.27 and a 1-year high of $35.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.44. Theravance Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,383.47% and a negative return on equity of 188.96%. The business had revenue of $23.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 million. analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Theravance Biopharma news, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 10,000 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $242,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,022 shares in the company, valued at $5,732,974.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradford J. Shafer sold 14,040 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $336,538.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,324 shares in the company, valued at $3,195,776.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,180 shares of company stock worth $823,711. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBPH. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 88.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $130,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 22.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $419,000. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company offers VIBATIV (telavancin), a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to Staphylococcus aureus and other Gram-positive bacteria.

