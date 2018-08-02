Theravance Biopharma (TBPH) Posts Earnings Results

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Theravance Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 188.96% and a negative net margin of 1,383.47%. The firm had revenue of $23.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 million.

Shares of Theravance Biopharma traded up $0.63, reaching $26.27, during midday trading on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. 3,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,846. Theravance Biopharma has a 1 year low of $21.27 and a 1 year high of $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.81.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

In related news, EVP Bradford J. Shafer sold 14,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $336,538.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,195,776.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $242,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 236,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,732,974.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,180 shares of company stock worth $823,711 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBPH. Woodford Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Woodford Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,898,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,297,000 after buying an additional 151,771 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,427,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 346.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 52,086 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 108,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 49,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TBPH. BidaskClub upgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $55.00 target price on Theravance Biopharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC set a $40.00 target price on Theravance Biopharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.71.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company offers VIBATIV (telavancin), a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to Staphylococcus aureus and other Gram-positive bacteria.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.