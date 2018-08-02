TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

TXMD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered TherapeuticsMD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TherapeuticsMD from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Oppenheimer set a $12.00 price objective on TherapeuticsMD and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $26.00 price objective on TherapeuticsMD and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Friday, June 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. TherapeuticsMD has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.38.

Shares of TherapeuticsMD traded up $0.06, reaching $5.24, on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 6,917,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,525,310. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 7.51, a current ratio of 7.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. TherapeuticsMD has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $7.66.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). TherapeuticsMD had a negative net margin of 582.86% and a negative return on equity of 80.75%. The company had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in TherapeuticsMD by 2,545.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,071,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,686,000 after buying an additional 1,031,000 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 68,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 11,629 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 427,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 84,700 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 213,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 33,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the 2nd quarter worth $352,000. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company. Its pipeline of hormone therapy drug candidates include TX-001HR, a combination of estradiol and progesterone drug candidate under clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms due to menopause; TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil; and TX-004HR, an applicator-free vaginal estradiol softgel drug candidate for the treatment of moderate to severe dyspareunia, a symptom of vulvar and vaginal atrophy in post-menopausal women with vaginal linings that do not receive enough estrogen.

