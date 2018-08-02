TherapeuticsMD Inc (TXMD) Holdings Cut by Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) by 76.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,039 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in TherapeuticsMD were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 33,787.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 37,166 shares during the period. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer set a $12.00 target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $26.00 target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.38.

TherapeuticsMD opened at $5.18 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.54. TherapeuticsMD Inc has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $7.66. The company has a quick ratio of 7.51, a current ratio of 7.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 million. TherapeuticsMD had a negative return on equity of 80.75% and a negative net margin of 582.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. equities analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD Inc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

TherapeuticsMD Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company. Its pipeline of hormone therapy drug candidates include TX-001HR, a combination of estradiol and progesterone drug candidate under clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms due to menopause; TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil; and TX-004HR, an applicator-free vaginal estradiol softgel drug candidate for the treatment of moderate to severe dyspareunia, a symptom of vulvar and vaginal atrophy in post-menopausal women with vaginal linings that do not receive enough estrogen.

