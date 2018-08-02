The Rubicon Project (RUBI) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. The Rubicon Project earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the software maker an impact score of 47.0616992170116 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RUBI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of The Rubicon Project from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of The Rubicon Project in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Rubicon Project currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.33.

Shares of The Rubicon Project traded up $0.50, reaching $3.28, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat . The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,447,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,147. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.13. The Rubicon Project has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $4.25.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $28.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.86 million. The Rubicon Project had a negative net margin of 124.07% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. equities research analysts expect that The Rubicon Project will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Rubicon Project

The Rubicon Project, Inc provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

