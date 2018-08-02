The Medicines Company (MDCO) CEO Sells $1,962,000.00 in Stock

The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) CEO Clive Meanwell sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $1,962,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,034 shares in the company, valued at $13,813,814.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Clive Meanwell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Medicines alerts:

On Monday, July 2nd, Clive Meanwell sold 50,000 shares of The Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $1,803,500.00.

Shares of The Medicines traded down $0.38, reaching $39.19, during trading hours on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 497,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,975. The Medicines Company has a 12 month low of $24.45 and a 12 month high of $41.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.75.

The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.30. The Medicines had a negative return on equity of 609.97% and a negative net margin of 1,109.21%. The company had revenue of $1.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. The Medicines’s quarterly revenue was down 84.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that The Medicines Company will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

MDCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut The Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded The Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on The Medicines in a report on Thursday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDCO. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in The Medicines by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 246,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after buying an additional 121,383 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in The Medicines by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 256,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,009,000 after buying an additional 180,949 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $876,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in The Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000.

The Medicines Company Profile

The Medicines Company, a biopharmaceutical company, provides medicines to treat acute and intensive care patients. The company markets Angiomax, an intravenous direct thrombin inhibitor used as an anticoagulant in combination with aspirin in patients with unstable angina undergoing percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty, and for patients undergoing percutaneous coronary intervention in the United States.

See Also: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for The Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.