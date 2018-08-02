The Carlyle Group LP (CG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $729.52 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) will post sales of $729.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $695.03 million and the highest is $764.00 million. The Carlyle Group posted sales of $908.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full-year sales of $2.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $3.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.44 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Carlyle Group.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $840.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.35 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 41.26% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share.

CG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer set a $35.00 price objective on The Carlyle Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine cut The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised The Carlyle Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 206.0% during the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 51,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 34,518 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 43.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 35.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 7,453 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the second quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the second quarter worth about $3,106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Carlyle Group traded up $0.35, hitting $24.70, on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 1,383,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.76. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.12%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group LP is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments in Fintech sector. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

