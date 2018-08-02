Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stake in Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,609 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,776,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,596,000 after buying an additional 78,025 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,628,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,041,000 after buying an additional 93,980 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 331.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,780,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,473,000 after buying an additional 1,367,946 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,642,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,070,000 after buying an additional 258,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,376,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,835,000 after buying an additional 129,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James P. Mccaughan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total value of $1,054,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PFG opened at $56.26 on Thursday. Principal Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $52.31 and a twelve month high of $75.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group Inc will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 6th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 5th.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $66.00 price target on Principal Financial Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.18.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

