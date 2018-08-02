Texas Permanent School Fund Has $3.53 Million Holdings in Bank Of The Ozarks Inc (OZRK)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank Of The Ozarks Inc (NASDAQ:OZRK) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.06% of Bank Of The Ozarks worth $3,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marathon Capital Management boosted its position in Bank Of The Ozarks by 3.0% during the first quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 38,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank Of The Ozarks by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 60,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank Of The Ozarks by 78.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank Of The Ozarks by 2.4% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 69,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank Of The Ozarks by 7.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OZRK opened at $41.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Bank Of The Ozarks Inc has a one year low of $40.15 and a one year high of $53.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank Of The Ozarks (NASDAQ:OZRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89. Bank Of The Ozarks had a net margin of 41.20% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $252.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Bank Of The Ozarks Inc will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 12th. This is a positive change from Bank Of The Ozarks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Bank Of The Ozarks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.03%.

OZRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sandler O’Neill set a $54.00 target price on shares of Bank Of The Ozarks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Bank Of The Ozarks from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 13th. Brean Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank Of The Ozarks in a report on Thursday, April 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank Of The Ozarks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Bank Of The Ozarks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.33.

Bank Of The Ozarks Company Profile

Bank of the Ozarks provides a range of retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

