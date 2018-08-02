Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.34.

TEVA has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $23.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Citigroup set a $25.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 9th.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries traded down $2.26, hitting $21.61, on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,269,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,018,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $31.58. The company has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.72.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.28. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 72.36% and a positive return on equity of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Roberto Mignone acquired 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.24 per share, with a total value of $14,430,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. Global X Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 65.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

