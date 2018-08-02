Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.34.
TEVA has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $23.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Citigroup set a $25.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 9th.
Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries traded down $2.26, hitting $21.61, on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,269,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,018,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $31.58. The company has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.72.
In other news, Director Roberto Mignone acquired 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.24 per share, with a total value of $14,430,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. Global X Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 65.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.
