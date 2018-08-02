TESSCO Technologies (TESS) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of 0.24

News coverage about TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) has been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. TESSCO Technologies earned a coverage optimism score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 47.0614385066533 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. TheStreet cut shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th.

NASDAQ TESS traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.90. The company had a trading volume of 6,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,180. TESSCO Technologies has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $24.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.31 million, a PE ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 1.29.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.17). TESSCO Technologies had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $150.92 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%.

In other TESSCO Technologies news, Director Robert B. Barnhill, Jr. sold 9,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total value of $171,752.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert B. Barnhill, Jr. sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $42,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,818 shares of company stock valued at $917,842 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers products and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as program management, connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

