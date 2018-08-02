Tesla (TSLA) PT Set at $450.00 by Nomura

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has been assigned a $450.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Nomura in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Nomura’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 49.58% from the stock’s current price.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $369.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $376.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $327.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.14.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of TSLA opened at $300.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.21 and a beta of 0.91. Tesla has a 52-week low of $244.59 and a 52-week high of $389.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The electric vehicle producer reported ($3.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.61) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 40.72% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. Tesla’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.33) earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla will post -10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk purchased 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $298.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,850,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Douglas Field sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.27, for a total value of $1,077,810.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,531,736.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.1% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,171,801 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,517,269,000 after buying an additional 395,727 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,657,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $441,107,000 after buying an additional 45,437 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 74,343.1% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 583,634 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 582,850 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 26.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 500,508 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $171,649,000 after purchasing an additional 103,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 9.1% in the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 394,143 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $104,894,000 after purchasing an additional 32,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.87% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Read More: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.