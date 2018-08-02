Bank of America Reiterates “$200.00” Price Target for Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has been given a $200.00 target price by investment analysts at Bank of America in a report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Bank of America’s price target indicates a potential downside of 42.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TSLA. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $389.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. Nomura set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.34.

Tesla traded up $47.16, hitting $348.00, during trading on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 896,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,065,650. Tesla has a 1-year low of $244.59 and a 1-year high of $389.61. The company has a market capitalization of $50.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.77 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The electric vehicle producer reported ($3.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.61) by $0.55. Tesla had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 40.72%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Tesla will post -10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk bought 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $298.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,850,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total value of $671,737.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 150,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,813,518.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 895 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 150,700 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of Tesla by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 264,732 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $70,453,000 after purchasing an additional 86,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

