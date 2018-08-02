Tesla (TSLA) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Tesla earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the electric vehicle producer an impact score of 47.6333205559793 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Shares of Tesla opened at $300.84 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $49.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.21 and a beta of 0.91. Tesla has a 12-month low of $244.59 and a 12-month high of $389.61.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The electric vehicle producer reported ($3.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.61) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 40.72% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.33) EPS. equities research analysts expect that Tesla will post -10.94 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp set a $300.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Tesla from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.14.

In other news, VP John Douglas Field sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.27, for a total value of $1,077,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,531,736.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk acquired 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $298.50 per share, with a total value of $9,850,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

