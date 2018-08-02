Tesla Inc (TSLA) Position Lifted by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,771 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 8,507 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Tesla worth $33,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 895 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC grew its position in Tesla by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Tesla by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,864 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. FCG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 26.6% in the first quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 23.7% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 60.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura set a $450.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $389.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Tesla from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Tesla from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.67.

Shares of Tesla traded up $31.78, reaching $332.62, during trading on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 215,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,065,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $50.62 billion, a PE ratio of -26.21 and a beta of 0.65. Tesla Inc has a fifty-two week low of $244.59 and a fifty-two week high of $389.61.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The electric vehicle producer reported ($3.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.61) by $0.55. Tesla had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 40.72%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.33) earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post -10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John Douglas Field sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.27, for a total value of $1,077,810.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,531,736.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk purchased 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $343.19 per share, for a total transaction of $18,875,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

