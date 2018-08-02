Terex Co. (TEX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Terex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. Terex reported earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 58%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Terex will report full year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.98. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $4.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Terex.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Terex had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion.

TEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $45.00 price objective on Terex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Terex from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Terex traded up $1.38, hitting $41.05, during trading hours on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,889. Terex has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $50.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Terex announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 12th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Terex news, VP Eric I. Cohen sold 12,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $505,080.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paula H. Cholmondeley sold 16,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $669,476.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,076 shares of company stock valued at $45,132 and have sold 38,716 shares valued at $1,593,207. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Terex by 3,247.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 159,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 155,159 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Delta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Terex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

