Teradyne (TER) Receives News Sentiment Score of 0.22

News headlines about Teradyne (NYSE:TER) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Teradyne earned a news impact score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the semiconductor company an impact score of 47.7454968006205 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.
- TER or FTV: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? (finance.yahoo.com)
- Brokers Set Expectations for Teradyne, Inc.’s Q3 2018 Earnings (TER) (americanbankingnews.com)
- KeyCorp Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Teradyne, Inc. (TER) (americanbankingnews.com)
- Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Teradyne, Inc. Reduced by DA Davidson (TER) (americanbankingnews.com)
- Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Teradyne, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (TER) (americanbankingnews.com)
Teradyne opened at $43.29 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $50.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.19.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on TER shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.69.
Teradyne Company Profile
Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.
