Teradyne (TER) Receives News Sentiment Score of 0.22

News headlines about Teradyne (NYSE:TER) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Teradyne earned a news impact score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the semiconductor company an impact score of 47.7454968006205 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Teradyne opened at $43.29 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $50.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.19.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Teradyne will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TER shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.69.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

