Teradata (TDC) Announces Earnings Results

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.28 million. Teradata had a positive return on equity of 14.76% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Teradata updated its Q3 guidance to $0.30-0.32 EPS and its FY18 guidance to $1.20-1.24 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TDC traded up $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $38.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,277,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,593. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Teradata has a 52-week low of $29.90 and a 52-week high of $44.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.68, a P/E/G ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.97.

TDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Standpoint Research downgraded Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Teradata in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Teradata from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Teradata from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Teradata has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.69.

Teradata Corporation provides analytic data solutions and related services worldwide. The company operates through Americas Data and Analytics, and International Data and Analytics segments. Its analytic data solutions comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services.

