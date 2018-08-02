Tenaris (TS) Trading Down 7.3% After Earnings Miss

Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS)’s share price was down 7.3% during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $33.16 and last traded at $34.16. Approximately 4,816,662 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 124% from the average daily volume of 2,154,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.85.

The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TS shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Tenaris from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Tenaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Tenaris during the 1st quarter worth $166,000. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tenaris during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. American National Insurance Co. TX acquired a new stake in Tenaris during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenaris during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tenaris during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. 14.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86 and a beta of 0.61.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

