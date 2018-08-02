Teligent (TLGT) Given a $4.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) has been assigned a $4.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.31% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teligent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Teligent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teligent has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TLGT opened at $4.18 on Tuesday. Teligent has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $7.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.72.

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Teligent had a negative return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $14.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 million. equities analysts forecast that Teligent will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLGT. Prosight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Teligent during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,308,000. Elk Creek Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Teligent by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 3,554,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,514 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in shares of Teligent by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,489,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after acquiring an additional 720,075 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teligent during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,056,000. Finally, venBio Select Advisor LLC boosted its position in shares of Teligent by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. venBio Select Advisor LLC now owns 5,299,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,806,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

About Teligent

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

