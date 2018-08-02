Telemus Capital LLC Sells 5,542 Shares of BHP Billiton plc (BBL)

Telemus Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BHP Billiton plc (NYSE:BBL) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,256 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 5,542 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in BHP Billiton were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of BHP Billiton by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,996 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in BHP Billiton by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,362 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Cynosure Advisors LLC raised its position in BHP Billiton by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Cynosure Advisors LLC now owns 11,023 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in BHP Billiton in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BHP Billiton by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,946 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

BHP Billiton opened at $44.98 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. BHP Billiton plc has a 1-year low of $34.45 and a 1-year high of $47.92.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BBL shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BHP Billiton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of BHP Billiton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of BHP Billiton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BHP Billiton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of BHP Billiton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

BHP Billiton Company Profile

BHP Billiton Plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The company explores for copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical coal, thermal energy coal, and oil and gas properties.

