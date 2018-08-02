Telemus Capital LLC Purchases New Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY)

Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 198.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 12,518 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF opened at $53.36 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $39.72 and a twelve month high of $56.44.

