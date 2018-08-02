Telemus Capital LLC Increases Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other news, Director James L. Robo sold 81,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $12,778,290.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 8,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total transaction of $1,310,002.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,122,393.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,939 shares of company stock valued at $18,698,946. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $167.90 on Thursday. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $144.70 and a 12-month high of $171.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.25.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 49.10% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.27%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Howard Weil assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.92.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.