Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) Plans $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the medical technology company on Friday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%.

Teleflex has a payout ratio of 13.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Teleflex to earn $11.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.9%.

Teleflex traded down $18.60, reaching $252.21, during trading hours on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 19,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,453. Teleflex has a 52-week low of $197.72 and a 52-week high of $288.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.21.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.06. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $609.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. Teleflex’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Benson Smith sold 9,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.26, for a total transaction of $2,475,141.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,660,305.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Deren sold 1,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.57, for a total value of $383,315.79. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,804.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,602 shares of company stock valued at $18,008,816 over the last 90 days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TFX. Leerink Swann boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $309.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank set a $255.00 price objective on Teleflex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 target price (up from $293.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $257.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.50.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

