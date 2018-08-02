Teladoc (TDOC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The health services provider reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $94.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.56 million. Teladoc had a negative return on equity of 20.40% and a negative net margin of 41.06%. The business’s revenue was up 112.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

Shares of Teladoc traded up $3.40, hitting $65.25, on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,467. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.06 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15. Teladoc has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $71.30.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Teladoc to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $70.00 price target on shares of Teladoc and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Teladoc from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Teladoc from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.16.

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total value of $1,223,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,184 shares in the company, valued at $31,128,483.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Peter A. Mcclennen sold 91,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $5,996,180.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 61,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,059,694.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 246,911 shares of company stock valued at $15,515,054 in the last quarter. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Teladoc by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,678,836 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $188,559,000 after purchasing an additional 65,383 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Teladoc by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,938,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,101,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc by 1.8% during the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,567,845 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $63,184,000 after buying an additional 28,205 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc by 6.0% during the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,477,276 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $85,756,000 after buying an additional 83,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Thematic Partners LLC bought a new position in Teladoc during the first quarter valued at about $51,465,000.

Teladoc, Inc provides telehealth services worldwide. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

