Teladoc Inc (TDOC) Stake Lifted by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Teladoc Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,745 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.06% of Teladoc worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Teladoc by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,874 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Teladoc by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Teladoc by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,984 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc by 241.1% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $1,652,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 586,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,752,624.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 24,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $1,558,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,844.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 246,911 shares of company stock valued at $15,515,054 in the last 90 days. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $61.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.48 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15. Teladoc Inc has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $71.30.

Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The health services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $89.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.77 million. Teladoc had a negative net margin of 41.06% and a negative return on equity of 20.40%. Teladoc’s quarterly revenue was up 109.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. analysts forecast that Teladoc Inc will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $46.00 target price on shares of Teladoc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Teladoc in a research report on Friday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teladoc from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum set a $39.00 target price on shares of Teladoc and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.84.

Teladoc, Inc provides telehealth services worldwide. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

