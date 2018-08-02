TEGNA (TGNA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “in-line” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.11% from the company’s current price.

TGNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of TEGNA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TEGNA in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of TEGNA in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim set a $16.00 price target on shares of TEGNA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.85.

Shares of TEGNA opened at $10.76 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.66. TEGNA has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $502.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.35 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 27.89%. TEGNA’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that TEGNA will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 388,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in TEGNA by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 124,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 50,675 shares during the period. AMG Funds LLC increased its stake in TEGNA by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. AMG Funds LLC now owns 184,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 15,791 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in TEGNA by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,928,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,775,000 after buying an additional 455,475 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in TEGNA by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 697,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,567,000 after buying an additional 72,734 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

