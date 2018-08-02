Teekay (TK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Teekay (NYSE:TK) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Teekay had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $405.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE TK traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $7.13. 929,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,064. The company has a market cap of $700.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Teekay has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $10.90.

Get Teekay alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Teekay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -15.94%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Teekay from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teekay from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

Teekay Company Profile

Teekay Corporation provides crude oil and gas marine transportation; offshore oil production; and storage and offloading services in Bermuda and internationally. It operates shuttle tankers, floating storage and offloading (FSO) units, HiLoad dynamic positioning units, and long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels, as well as offers offshore accommodation, storage, and support for maintenance and modification projects.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.